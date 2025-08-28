“We actually came across it on the way to another job, so we found out about it that way.

“We diverted some resources to it,” the Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews assisted with securing the vehicle and managing traffic.

There are no reported injuries.

Emergency services rushed to a caravan obliterated by the high winds that have ripped through the Canterbury region today. Photo / Lake Tekapo Volunteer Fire Brigade

Wild South Island weather

The Canterbury High Country has been under a strong wind watch from 9 am, which is expected to lift at 4pm.

Northwest winds were forecast to approach severe gales in exposed places.

Gusts reached 116km/h for Mt Cook Airport, 112km/h for Roxburgh Airport and 98km/h for Wallacetown this morning.

The chance of thunderstorms with heavy rain and hail continues for the remainder of the day for Nelson, Buller, Grey and Westland.

Temperatures are expected to drop tomorrow over southern New Zealand, and snow may affect some elevated parts of the South Island, including some of the higher roads.

