Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

William Dart: Auckland Choral’s Messiah

By
2 mins to read
Conductor Uwe Godd with the Auckland Choral.

Conductor Uwe Godd with the Auckland Choral.

What: Auckland Choral

Where: Auckland Town Hall

When: Sunday

Reviewer: William Dart

It is difficult to imagine a concert-going December without an Auckland Choral Messiah.

We missed out on Handel’s oratorio last year, thanks to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand