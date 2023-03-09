The neurological drug NNZ-2566 - now named Trofinetide - was discovered by Distinguished Professor Dame Margaret Brimble's University of Auckland team more than 20 years ago. Photo / Supplied

A renowned chemist and her colleagues may be about to make New Zealand history, with a breakthrough treatment on the cusp of becoming our first drug of its kind to make it to market.

Within days, Distinguished Professor Dame Margaret Brimble and fellow researchers expect to hear whether the drug they discovered more than two decades ago is granted final marketing approval by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

If so, Trofinetide will prove the first New Zealand-discovered neurological drug to be cleared by the major regulator – and offer a long-awaited therapy for a rare and severe neurological disorder affecting hundreds of thousands of girls and women worldwide.

Brimble, director of Medicinal Chemistry at the University of Auckland, described Rett Syndrome as a “debilitating disease” and one still without an approved treatment.

It almost exclusively affects females – including one in 10,000 girls born in the US alone and some 350,000 worldwide – stalling or regressing their motor control and communication skills at ages six to 18 months.

Symptoms range from loss of speech, mobility and muscle tone to seizures, breathing problems and slowed growth, with near-constant hand movement a common hallmark.

But Trofinetide has shown exciting promise at treating Rett symptoms, potentially improving the quality of life for the girls and their families.

By next week, Brimble and the companies aiming to bring it to market expect to hear the FDA’s decision.

For herself, approval would mark a satisfying conclusion to what’s been a painstaking 20-year journey, and the ultimate fulfilment of a life-long dream to help other women through drug discovery.

“To produce life-changing drugs for females, that’s a dream,” Distinguished Professor Dame Margaret Brimble says. Photo / Supplied

“To produce life-changing drugs for females, that’s a dream,” said Brimble, a Rutherford Medallist and the first Kiwi woman elected as a fellow of the Royal Society of London for work carried out in New Zealand.

“I can now go to my grave knowing that I have used my science to try to help others.”

She recalled giving a talk to a room of Rett families in Auckland around a decade ago, during Trofinetide’s clinical development, and being asked how soon the drug would be available.

“That was a really emotional talk for me, because the people in that room were from all walks of life and socioeconomic backgrounds,” she said.

“And then I heard about the impact this syndrome had on their lives, and it was really sad.”

The story of Trofinetide itself began in the early 2000s, when she and three early-career chemists were investigating potential chemical candidates for treating traumatic brain injury.

One of those was a peptide “mimic” they designated NNZ-2566, which proved especially difficult to synthesise.

“It was a really difficult compound to make: it was one that was on our list to make, and we just couldn’t do it,” Brimble said.

“But we didn’t give up, and we kept going back to it... we said, we’ve got to get this thing to work.”

After months of dogged lab work, testing indicated the molecule had some exciting neuroprotective properties.

“As soon as we got those results, we thought, this is it. This is the magic compound. This is the one we should progress to clinical trials.”

A decade later, NNZ-2566 – eventually to be named Trofinetide by the World Health Organisation – became the centre of clinical trials driven by university spinout company Neuren Pharmaceuticals.

Later, Neuren partnered with US company Acadia Pharmaceuticals to carry out the expensive phase-3 trials, with Acadia paying US$10m (NZ$16m) for the drug’s exclusive rights in North America as well as royalties on any sales, plus up to US$455m (NZ$741m) in milestone payments.

Another potential target for Trofinetide is Fragile X syndrome: the most commonly inherited cause of intellectual disability, as well as the most common known cause of autism.

As with Rett, there are currently no medicines approved for its treatment.

A second neurological drug from Brimble and her team, NNZ-2591, also has big potential and Neuren is developing it for other serious neurological conditions that emerge in early childhood.

It has already gained FDA approval to enter phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Phelan-McDermid syndrome, Angelman syndrome, Pitt-Hopkins syndrome and Prader-Willi syndrome.

As for Trofinetide, Brimble wasn’t aware of many drugs that had come out of a New Zealand lab and been progressed to the clinic by a local spin-out company.

While Neuren is now headquartered in Australia, it remains a New Zealand company with many Kiwi shareholders.

“The other unique thing about this, is that it has come out of an academic group, whereas most drugs come out of pharmaceutical companies,” she said.

“And as for how many drugs specifically for females that have come out of a female-led academic lab? I’d say none.”

Rett Syndrome and Trofinetide

Rett Syndrome is caused by errors in a particular gene, MECP2, which is found throughout the human body but has especially important properties for the brain.

In children with the condition, mutations within MECP2 inhibit the formation of a molecule essential to cognitive and motor function.

Trofinetide, meanwhile, is derived from a protein called the human insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1), which naturally occurs in the brain, where it’s broken down into a protein fragment called glypromate, or GPE.

Tronfinetide is essentially a synthetic modified version of GPE, which is known to reduce inflammation in the brain and help with responding to disease and stress.

Pre-clinical studies in rat models confirmed its neuroprotective effects, before later clinical trials conducted in children showed Trofinetide was safe, well-tolerated and brought some improvements in symptoms for Rett Syndrome.