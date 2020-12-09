Wild Wellington weather: School closed as sewage pours into playground

A house flooded in Plimmerton last week. Photo / Supplied

A school in Porirua has been closed after sewage flooded into the playground this morning.

Flooding of the Paremata sewage hub has caused excess water to pop a manhole, spilling raw sewage onto the playground at 8am.

A staff member told the Herald crews would be able to fix the burst and clean the playground once the flooding subsided.

The school posted on their Facebook page they would remain closed for the rest of the day, and the Christmas Carols and Market would be cancelled tonight due to health and safety concerns.

The steady rain had also brought flooding, multiple slips, and a fallen tree in Porirua and the Kāpiti area.

Porirua City Council advised there had been surface flooding around the city, with crews invetsigating flooding hotspots.

As well as Paremata School, Grey's Rd and the roundabout at Denny's on Semple Street were closed.

Porirua Mayor Anita Baker said there have been a number of blockages across the the city.

"The rain has stopped so everything is looking good at the moment, it's just a matter of getting in and tidying up," she said.

Clean-up crews are responding to flood-related issues in Titahi Bay, Reserve Road and Tipuni Avenue.

"Paremata school has had the sewage block cleared, crews are working on that now."

She asked residents to lend a hand clearing culverts if they are able to, especially as there could be more rain in the coming week.

Paekākāriki Hill Rd had been closed due to a slip blocking both directions, and authorities asked motorists to detuor via SH1 and SH58/Grays Rd.

Akatarawa Rd was also closed due to a slip, with motorists between Upper Hutt and the Kāpiti Coast are advised to take an alternative route

The Kāpiti Coast District Council said there were multiple slips and a fallen tree on Akatarawa Rd and contractors were en route to address the situation.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand had received five call outs on the Kāpiti Coast due to the flooding, and a spokesperson told the Herald most of the incidents were related to blocked drains

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) also advised a car had been hit by falling rocks on SH1 near Paekākāriki, causing the southbound traffic to be blocked for a few minutes.

A slip after the Johnsonville off-ramp has also caused delays on the southbound lane, the transport agency advised.

They also asked motorists to expect delays.

SH1 PAEKĀKĀRIKI, SOUTHBOUND - CRASH - 9:10AM

MetService has also issued a strong wind warning for Wellington and Wairarapa from 9am - 5pm on Friday, and warned strong winds could damage trees and powerlines and make driving hazardous.