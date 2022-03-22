Wild Wellington weather causes leak at Premier House, surface flooding outside Parliament

The PM posted about leaks at Premier House. Photo / Instagram

The PM posted about leaks at Premier House. Photo / Instagram

Wet weather and a dramatic thunderstorm tore through the capital last night, causing surface flooding outside Parliament and even a leak at the Prime Minister's house.

The PM posted a photo on her Instagram story last night showing water being cleared from inside Premier House after a "fairly major leak".

The PM posted about leaks at Premier House. Photo / Instagram

A picture posted to her story showed her partner Clarke Gayford mopping up water from the floor accompanied by their daughter Neve.

Huge lightning strike over the Welly CBD!! 🌩 pic.twitter.com/YtS2CaPL5b — Nick James (@nickpgjames) March 22, 2022

Heavy rain and thunderstorms moved through the capital about 8pm yesterday, with a severe thunderstorm warning in place for the Wellington area until 9pm.

Surface level flooding was also reported outside Parliament, disrupting fresh soil that had been laid on the front lawn following the end of the protest earlier this month.

Rats. Looks like a lot of that new top soil is on Lambton Quay now. pic.twitter.com/p7LQLP7XHC — George Slim (@Bureauchem) March 22, 2022

It comes as wild weather and heavy rain continues to batter much of the North Island, with severe weather warnings and watches in effect for the Bay of Plenty, Gisborne, Hawke's Bay, Taupō and western Tasman areas.

Homes have also been evacuated and roads closed in the Gisborne District.