A late winter storm is set to hit New Zealand in the coming days bringing gales, heavy snow and rain.

MetService has issued heavy rain watches and strong wind watch for a few parts of South Island already and later this morning, more severe weather warnings are likely to be forecasted.

The forecaster’s Severe Weather Outlook showed a risk of heavy rain, strong winds, thunderstorms and heavy snow for parts of the country starting tomorrow till mid-next week.

MetService has issued a strong wind warning for Wellington, Wairarapa and Marlborough with strong potentially damaging gales with gusts up to 120 km/h to hit from tomorrow at 6pm.

Strong wind watches cover eastern and southern regions of the South Island.

A heavy snow watch is now in force for much of the deep south including inland parts of Dunedin from midnight tomorrow.

The forecaster warned it was likely to fall down to 300m early Wednesday.

❄️ Watch the snow pile up on our high-res model ❄️



This is through midnight Wednesday.



There are two waves of snow. One this today & early tonight.



A second, more impressive period of snow, arrives Tuesday afternoon.



The bigger the bars 📊 the bigger the snowfall forecast. pic.twitter.com/ialKklaCPx — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 30, 2023





‘Winds are likely to be quite strong’

MetService meteorologist David Miller said people should prepare for a series of weather fronts hitting New Zealand in the coming days.

These weather systems would bring strong winds, gales and cold nights to the country.

“We have issued heavy rain watches for Fiordland and ranges of Westland already, it comes into effect this afternoon. The forecast would be updated later this morning for areas impacted by storm.”

Here comes the fronts!



Here's today's thunderstorm outlook, and as you can see from the chart, there's a low to moderate risk of thunderstorms for western and southern parts of the South Island from afternoon. https://t.co/BZWb806UfN for the details pic.twitter.com/sHDQAcIRq4 — MetService (@MetService) July 30, 2023

Although this cold storm was not unusual for the time of the year, “people should be aware of and prepare for it”, Miller said.

“At this stage, we are looking at snow of about 400-500 metres in the south for later tonight and Wednesday.

“Winds are likely to be quite strong. We are looking for strong wind warnings for areas like Canterbury high country and the south coast of South Island.”

Heavy snow is expected to blanket parts of the South Island in coming days. Photo / Deane Cameron

Miller said a burst of rain was set to come tomorrow.

“In North Island, typically Wellington would experience some of the system as northwesterly winds pick up tomorrow. At this stage we are not looking at Auckland or Hawke’s Bay for warnings. It is not the right set-up.

“As we head into Wednesday, eastern parts of North Island are likely to see some strong winds but not heavy rain.”

Miller said this storm was due to fronts spreading around the country followed by cold airness.

“It is normal. We have been having such systems coming through for the last few weeks.

“All of these systems when we have heavy weather warnings and strong wind watches are always concerning, so you have to be prepared for them but it is not unusual at this time of the year.”

Miller said overnight temperatures for parts of the South Island were expected to remain in single digits.

For example, Invercargill could experience 1C to 2C and Christchurch 2C to 3C.

❄️ The odds for 3+ cm and 15+ cm snowfall for both Tuesday and Wednesday.



🔴 High chances

🟠 Medium chances

🟡 Some chances



❄️ The greatest amounts will fall at elevations near/above 700 m.



❗️ The combination of strong wind & snow = dangerous travel 🚗 for some roads. ❗️ pic.twitter.com/RyMpOAnvlF — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) July 30, 2023

Niwa weather predicts there could be snowfall of up to 3cm and 15cm for Tuesday and Wednesday.

”The greatest amounts will fall at elevations near/above 700m,” it said in a tweet.

Niwa said the combination of strong wind and snow could make road travel dangerous.

This morning fog had blanketed Auckland slowing ferries and resulting in regional flights being cancelled.

Auckland Transport said “extreme fog” in the harbour meant the ferry to and from Beach Haven was running up to 15 minutes late.

Drivers on motorways were also being warned to take extra care due to the foggy conditions.

It’s the second day running that thick fog has descended across Auckland and affected public transport.

Approximately 10 domestic flights were cancelled, and one was delayed, an Auckland Airport spokesperson said.

Fog restrictions were in place since before 4am but were lifted just before 7am. International flights, and domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown were affected by the fog.

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.



