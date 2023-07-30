Fog at Auckland Airport has cancelled and delayed flights this morning. Photo / File

Fog is blanketing Auckland this morning, slowing ferries and drivers and cancelling regional flights.

Auckland Transport says “extreme fog” in the harbour means ferries from Beach Haven are running up to 15 minutes late.

Due to the current extreme fog in the harbour, the following services may run with a up to 15 min delayed due to vessel speed constraints:

Downtown to Beach Haven: 07:05

Beach Haven to Downtown: 07:00, 07:40 pic.twitter.com/0lMZ5HVLv6 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) July 30, 2023

Drivers on motorways are also being warned to take extra care due to the foggy conditions.





It’s the second day running that thick fog has descended across Auckland and affect public transport.

Fog has also affected Auckland Airport this morning, forcing the cancellation of many regional flights and delaying others.

Approximately 10 domestic flights were cancelled, and one was delayed, an Auckland Airport spokesperson said.

Fog restrictions were in place since before 4am but were lifted just before 7am. International flights, and domestic flights to Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown were affected by the fog.

The latest updates are available on Auckland Airport’s website, which shows cancellations for flights to Blenheim, Taupo, Nelson, Napier and New Plymouth, among others.

More to come.