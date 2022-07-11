The stops between Paekākāriki and Waikanae are affected. Photo / File

Trains around the Wellington and Kāpiti regions are being disrupted thanks to wild weather, with services cancelled due to fallen trees and slips.

Buses are running between Wellington and Ngaio with trains shuttling between Ngaio and Johnsonville after a slip on the tracks this morning.

Both bus and train services will be limited and delays are expected, and passengers are advised to seek alternative transport if possible.

A fallen tree on the train line between Paekākāriki and Waikanae was also expected to cause major delays during the morning rush.

Replacement buses were being used in place of the train services.

Metlink posted an alert this morning saying buses were limited and would not be running to schedule

Passengers north of Paekākāriki are advised to seek alternative transport this morning due to the track closure.

The closure affects the Waikanae, Paekākāriki and Paraparaumu stops.