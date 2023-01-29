SH1 at the Brynderwyn Hills remains closed with motorists having to detour around Mangawhai and Waipū. Photo / supplied

Parts of State Highway 1 remain closed in the wake of Friday’s wild weather that caused the main routes and detours into the region to be cut off completely.

As of 1pm on Sunday, the Brynderwyn Hills are closed from the SH12 intersection to Waipū due to a major slip on Friday. An alternative route via Kaiwaka and Mangawhai is available until further notice.

SH1 between Port Marsden Highway, SH15, and Marsden Point Rd is shut off to motorists because the road surface has deteriorated. Traffic is able to detour through Salle Rd but is warned to allow extra time for the journey.

Slips and floods on the state highways in and out of Northland caused many motorists to become stranded in their cars on roadsides in Wellsford as entry points were cut off.

Civil Defence Northland was calling on motorists yesterday to avoid travelling to Auckland, where a state of emergency was declared late on Friday, unless absolutely essential.

Jacqui Hori-Hoult, Regional Manager of Maintenance and Operations for Waka Kotahi said the safety of road workers and the public remains the main priority as more heavy rain is expected in the upper North Island through to the middle of this week.

She said contractors had been working hard since Friday night to clear surface flooding and debris from impacted roads.

“[...] Which has allowed a number of highways to reopen, including SH1 Pūhoi.”

The new motorway, between Puhoi and Warkworth, has been temporarily opened to divert traffic and help ease heavy congestion.

Police commandeered the highway to provide a detour to assist trapped motorists only - beyond this SH1 remains closed.

Hori-Hoult said damage to SH1 at Brynderwyn Hills meant crews were closely monitoring the area.

“Our priority is to re-open this road as quickly as possible given the long weekend, however, with additional rain expected we won’t hesitate to close this road if needed for the safety of our workers and the public.”

Motorists queued for hours on the Brynderwyns on Friday, many trying to make a dash to Auckland for the long-awaited Elton John concert.

However, they were eventually turned around and sent back toward Northland as the road stayed shut overnight.

Their misery of missing out on the concert was later shared when the plug was pulled on the concert 20 minutes before the hugely celebrated crooner was set to take the stage.

The prospects for travel in and out of the region were further worsened when a major slip blocked SH16 - one of the main detours to Northland. Later, a truck shut the alternative route through Waipū and Mangawhai after it jack-knifed.

People are encouraged to check Waka Kotahi’s website or Northland Facebook page for live travel advice.

The rain dumped up to 100mm in 24 hours on parts of Northland. Kaipara was hit with 30mm of rain in half an hour on Friday afternoon.

Floodwaters caused a Maungatūroto family to become marooned in their home. Firefighters, hampered by flooding, were unable to reach them.

The Advocate understands other family members, who had donned lifejackets, went to their aid.

A 16-year-old boy in the same area had to be rescued as he clung to a tree as waters rose around him.

Emergency services were flat-out responding to crashes, flooding, and major slips. Calls for help began on Friday morning.

A motorist was taken to Whangārei Hospital with moderate injuries following a crash on SH1 in Mata. The two-vehicle crash near Salmon Rd happened shortly after 10am. The road was cleared shortly afterwards.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said Kaikohe bore the brunt of Friday’s storm. It received more than 100mm of rain from 9pm on Thursday to 4pm that day.

Over the same period, Puhipuhi received 70mm of rain, Kerikeri 50.5mm, Whangārei 50mm, Kaitaia 42mm and Dargaville 30mm.

Ferris said the heavy rain would likely continue into Saturday but there could be some dry spells on Sunday and Monday was looking like the best day of the long weekend.

He said there was some good news as, at this stage, it looked like Waitangi Weekend could provide some decent weather for Northland.

But as a clearer picture won’t emerge till during next week, Ferris urged people to keep an eye on the MetService weather watch.

‘’You’ve got a lot of moisture coming for Northland, but a lot could happen between now and next weekend,’’ Ferris said.