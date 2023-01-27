Wayne Brown defends Auckland flood response, takes swipe at Wellington

NZ Herald readers share footage from their sever weather experiences in Auckland. Video / Supplied

Auckland mayor Wayne Brown is continuing to defend his response to the city’s big flood and has delivered a serve to Wellington, saying it will be interesting to see how well-prepared the capital is in an earthquake.

Brown has been criticised for not declaring a state of emergency earlier last night as torrential rain flooded suburbs and forced people to leave their homes.

Speaking to Kim Hill on RNZ this morning, Brown said he declared a state of emergency as soon as he could following the necessary procedures.

”It’s a prescribed process, it’s quite formal, and I had to wait until I had the official request from the emergency management centre. The moment I got that we were all prepared, I signed it.”

RNZ reported that Hill suggested Auckland’s inability to handle such a downpour was “terrifying”.

”It’s definitely worrying. But this is an unprecedented event,” Brown said.

“It will be interesting to see just how well-prepared Wellington is when the earthquake strikes.”

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau said she found Brown’s comments “distasteful and inappropriate at this time”.

However, Whanau said her focus was on the community and what they needed to get through the devastation.

“Which is why I’ve already been in touch with Minister McAnulty to offer support from Wellington City when it’s required. We’re all thinking of our Auckland whānau.”

Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash said on Twitter that disaster preparedness was not a competition between cities.

“Cities and regions need to work together as we deal with severe weather events. Thoughtful, dedicated, well-prepared local government leadership makes a huge difference in emergencies.”

Seriously? Disaster preparedness is not some kind of competition between cities. Cities and regions need to work together as we deal with severe weather events. Thoughtful, dedicated, well prepared local government leadership makes a huge difference in emergencies. — Thomas Nash (@nashthomas) January 27, 2023

Leader of the Opposition Christopher Luxon was among those “urging” Brown to declare a state of emergency last night.

“This will give our brilliant emergency response teams the tools they need to respond. High tide hits after midnight and we need a list of evacuation centres for folk to head to,” Luxon said on social media.

In response to others calling for a state of emergency to be considered, MP for Mt Roskill and Cabinet Minister Michael Wood said the event was extremely serious.

“Ministers and MPs are co-ordinating. A formal declaration sits with the Mayor.”

Waka Kotahi also came under fire last night when a post on its Auckland and Northland Twitter page said there would be no more updates on major state highway closures for the rest of the evening. This was at about 8pm.

I’m urging Mayor Wayne Brown to declare a state of emergency for Auckland now.



This will give our brilliant emergency response teams the tools they need to respond.



High tide hits after midnight and we need a list of evacuation centres for folk to head to. — Christopher Luxon (@chrisluxonmp) January 27, 2023

Wood, who is the Transport Minister, instructed Waka Kotahi to urgently reopen its channels after he saw the agency’s post.

“This will happen shortly. The best source of information is CDEM but there also needs to be clear comms from WK,” Wood assured the public.

This morning Waka Kotahi apologised for updates and information not being as timely as they should have been last night.

“We know the public wants up-to-date information as quickly as possible in situations like this and we are sorry we did not meet those expectations.”

This morning Brown’s office issued a statement saying it had been a terrible night for thousands of Aucklanders following widespread damage, displacement, and disruption from flooding and torrential rain.

His office said Brown would attend briefings with teams across Auckland Council, who were managing the emergency response, before meeting with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins. Hipkins is travelling to Auckland with the Defence Force today.

Brown planned to visit affected communities in the days ahead.

“I want to thank our emergency services and the team here for their hard work and dedication during very difficult circumstances,” Brown said.















