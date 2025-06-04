Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why wasn’t the PM told about the police investigation into senior press secretary Michael Forbes?

RNZ
6 mins to read

The Prime Minister's deputy chief press secretary (pictured back left), has resigned. Photo / Marika Khabazi, RNZ

The Prime Minister's deputy chief press secretary (pictured back left), has resigned. Photo / Marika Khabazi, RNZ

By RNZ

The sudden resignation of one of the Prime Minister’s senior press secretaries is raising questions about why Christopher Luxon’s office was not told about the police investigation last year.

Michael Forbes left his job on Wednesday

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand