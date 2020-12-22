Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Why the Napier flood has turned hundreds of modern cars into write-offs

4 minutes to read
Napier flooding: Deluge the second wettest day on record in 150 years. Video Paul Taylor / Tori Spellar / Eve Lemm / Sam Kluts
Thomas Airey
By:

Reporter

Of the hundreds cars written off because of last month's flooding in Napier, an unexpected trend is starting to emerge.

Torrential rain on November 9 caught many drivers in the city heading home from work

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.