Jubilation for two Magpies in the last McLean Park Battle of the Bays in 2021, after substitute Tiaan Falcon saved the Ranfurly Shield twice in five minutes, with penalties in the last minute of ordinary time and in golden-point extra time. Photo / NZME

Jubilation for two Magpies in the last McLean Park Battle of the Bays in 2021, after substitute Tiaan Falcon saved the Ranfurly Shield twice in five minutes, with penalties in the last minute of ordinary time and in golden-point extra time. Photo / NZME

The Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union (HBRU) doesn’t need a lot of marketing ploy for Saturday’s Battle of the Bays clash at McLean Park in Napier.

The facts speak for themselves.

NPC games between the Magpies and the Bay of Plenty Steamers are usually close, particularly in Napier, where the margin’s been greater than seven points just once in seven matches in the past 12 years.

Remember the Magpies’ heartstopping 36-33 extra-time Ranfurly Shield defence two years ago?

The Home of the Magpies was also the scene of the only away win in the past decade, Bay of Plenty’s 26-24 victory completing the Magpies’ horror run of just two wins in 10 games in 2016.

Even though the Shield isn’t on the line - Hawke’s Bay have a challenge booked in against Wellington on September 30 if the capital’s Lions maintain their winning form - there is silverware at stake in the form of the MacRae-Shelford Bay Cup, first presented in 2017.

The Steamers, thanks to more home matches, hold the upper hand at five wins to two.

There have been 13 matches since the Magpies’ last away win, with the Steamers having won seven and Hawke’s Bay six.

But it’s with the bragging rights to the claim of being the real Bay that gets the punters humming, and with the HBRU allocating 11,500 tickets by late Monday for the Magpies’ designated 2023 charity game, supporting communities in the region devastated in Cyclone Gabrielle, it promises to attract McLean Park’s biggest crowd in many years outside of Ranfurly Shield, Super Rugby, or international games.

With a kickoff at 4.35pm - preceded by a 1.30pm curtain-raiser between Hawke’s Bay Under-19s and Hurricanes Under-20s, and then entertainment from local band Spitfire and international success story Ladyhawke - it will be the perfect stage for the Magpies to get back into winning form.

The team are back home, having drifted at the weekend from third to sixth on the NPC table with a second loss in successive away games.

The Magpies have won four of their six games, with the Steamers just three points behind in seventh place, with three wins from five games.

The biggest part of the deal for the showdown is that it’s free, with the support of match-day sponsor One NZ.

HBRU marketing manager Brooke VanderPeet says it’s been “awesome” to see the uptake of tickets and with fine weather forecast for most of the week - and temperatures up to 19C on Saturday afternoon - the union is looking forward to welcoming a big crowd.

“We have gone all out to try and make this the best event possible for the people of Hawke’s Bay and hope they bring their voices to get behind the Magpies,” VanderPeet said.

Fans can also expect on-field pyrotechnics, Bunnings free face painting, a wide range of foods, as well as plenty of giveaways, competitions and fun activities and entertainment for all.

The Magpies will run out in the 2023 charity jerseys, which are being auctioned on Trade Me, where the public can get their hands on these match-worn items. The fundraising efforts will also be assisted with a nationwide text-to-donate campaign where by texting KICK to 2774, a $3 donation is made to Hawke’s Bay Rugby Community Support Trust, supporting the cyclone community.

It’s the second leg of rugby’s cyclone recovery fundraising initiative, with about $8500 raised when the Magpies played Auckland at Eden Park on August 26.

Tickets can be found online at www.hbmagpies.flicket.co.nz .