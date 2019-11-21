Why NZ's robot workers need sick days too

Digital picture composed with 3D graphic: A woman assists a cyborg working on a virtual screen

We've been told for years that robots are coming to take over our jobs, but the reality isn't so simple, or, indeed, so frightening. In fact, artificial intelligence is a technology that we can all embrace with enthusiasm, and the friendly chatbot sitting next to you is a true part of the modern team, with specific roles to play. He or she needs performance reviews, support and even sick days, just as we do.



In almost any profession there are dull and repetitive tasks, which are part of our everyday routines – especially in organisations where customer services are a big part of the business. So, what if you could welcome a new workmate whose purpose is largely to relieve that pressure?



Enter, the chatbot, conversation agent, or digital employee (as they are best known). This once only-imagined manifestation of modern technology looks set to transform our workplaces, taking on those tedious activities that weigh us down, while presenting our employers to the world as sharp, tech-savvy and forward- thinking companies.



Custom-created by specialist software developers then trained up, and assisted in regularly upskilling, by human employees like you, the digital employee of today isn't just a set of codes with rigid, set responses. He or she is intuitive, and is becoming increasingly more so, as technology around natural language understanding continues to develop at a fast pace.



Tim Warren, chief operating officer at Ambit says that his company was charged with creating a digital employee to work alongside the team at NZME, who bring you OneRoof.



"The idea was to assist real estate agents who are signing up to access the platform," he says.



"People don't like filling in loads of forms, and even today, conversation is still the most natural form of communication, so Max has been trained to ask appropriate questions and respond to certain cues - and he keeps learning with each new interaction."



Tim says that sometimes people voice a fear that digital employees are going to take over the workforce, but he's adamant that they won't.



"They have their place as part of the team and they work with you, which is why it's important that they are treated equally – with performance reviews and sick days but there will always be things that only humans can do!"



He says that if a workplace can train their digital employee well enough, he or she can take over all the tedious work, letting other employees get on with having ideas and bringing them to fruition.



Frances Rickard from Ambit was heavily involved in Max's development and describes him as 'my baby'.



"He went live about two months ago and he's been fairly active, adding agents and agencies to the platform," she says.



Frances agrees with Tim Warren.



"With every question Max is asked, he learns something, and when he doesn't know the answer, he's not shy about referring it on to a human support team member – so he's effectively triaging the customer."



Frances says that during his first month in action he had supervised learning hours every day, but gradually as Max's skills have improved, those hours have been reduced.



She agrees that performance reviews are important for his professional development, but she isn't so sure about sick leave.



"I don't actually think he even sleeps!" she says.