Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

Why NZ’s heifers don’t deserve the climate blame - Jane Smith

Opinion by
Jane Smith
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Jane Smith, North Otago farmer and environmentalist

New Zealand farmers say livestock methane is part of a balanced carbon cycle. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand farmers say livestock methane is part of a balanced carbon cycle. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme pays out nearly $1 billion annually.
  • The Government has new “science-based” biogenic methane targets for 2050. It’s dropped the reduction target for biogenic methane from 24 to 47% below 2017 levels by 2050, to 14 to 24%.
  • Canterbury University’s Associate Professor of Atmospheric Chemistry Laura Revell said biogenic methane emissions in New Zealand had “largely stabilised so far this century”.

Among the many satisfying jobs on the farm is shifting our Angus heifers on to fresh pasture. They love it. Tails up, they gallop around for a minute, then it’s heads down – those long, raspy tongues pulling in mouthfuls of lush green feed.

Two hours later, bellies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save