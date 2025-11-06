Ironically, New Zealand’s Emissions Trading Scheme pays out nearly $1 billion each year to carbon-forestry owners – often global conglomerates – for planting exotic trees to absorb CO₂, yet our pastures have been doing that forever. Pasture plants are photosynthetic powerhouses, continuously drawing carbon from the atmosphere, feeding it into our soils, and cycling it through livestock and back again.

North Otago farmer and environmentalist Jane Smith. Photo / Supplied

Climate scientists remind me that methane is more potent than CO₂ at trapping heat. Fair point – but even allowing for that, all the cattle, sheep, goats, and deer in New Zealand (plus the half-dozen giraffes at the wildlife park) contribute only about four-millionths of a degree of global warming each year. On a molecule-for-molecule basis, only around 4% of the CO₂ absorbed in photosynthesis ends up being returned as methane.

For comparison, humans collectively breathe out three million tonnes of CO2 every year, yet we’re excused from emissions statistics because our carbon is “biogenic” – it came from food grown by photosynthesis. Shouldn’t the same logic apply to our livestock?

Let’s look at the numbers. When I run three heifers on each hectare of pasture, the annual CO2 uptake by photosynthesis is around 20-30 tonnes CO2/ha. The heifers respire about 7 tonnes, manure, wastage and meat out the gate account for another 6 tonnes, and methane burps equate to roughly 7 tonnes CO2-equivalent. That totals 20 tonnes – less than the CO2 absorbed by the grass. Add in our shelterbelts, native plantings, soil carbon, and the 2.6 million hectares of native bush on New Zealand farms, and you could argue that we’re already offsetting quite a few gas-guzzling SUVs.

Yet the inequity continues. Ruminant methane levels in New Zealand are falling, and when methane levels are stable or declining, no additional warming occurs. Peer-reviewed research from the Oxford Martin School shows ruminant methane’s warming effect has been overstated by 300-400%1 – a point the IPCC acknowledged in its latest report.

Technically, that means New Zealand’s livestock sector is now offsetting warming elsewhere. But rather than celebrating that, hundreds of millions of taxpayer money is being wasted on methane-reducing boluses, vaccines, and feed additives – synthetic technologies that carry toxicity risks, add their own emissions footprint, and could undermine our ‘naturally pasture-raised’ reputation. Strangely enough, there’s no measurable gain in global temperature reduction from them either.

Dr Kevin Trenberth, one of the world’s top climate scientists, with more than 600 published papers and a lead author for the IPCC, put it plainly: “Growing trees does not help climate change… Nor does getting rid of cows. Biogenic methane must be separated from fossil methane as the former is circular – the methane comes from carbon dioxide that was in the atmosphere and taken up by grass during photosynthesis, and it ends up as carbon dioxide again.”

New Zealand farmers produce food with the lowest carbon footprint per unit of naturally raised product anywhere in the world. That’s something to be proud of – economically, ethically, and environmentally.

If we’re forced to slash production or adopt questionable methane-reduction technologies, our produce will simply be replaced by imports from countries with far less efficient systems. The result? Higher global emissions and fewer export dollars for New Zealand – climatically counter-productive and economically reckless.

So I say: not guilty, sir. No need for politically driven methane targets. No need for expensive ‘Frankenstein’ fixes. Let’s save taxpayers’ money for healthcare, housing, and education – and let science, not slogans, guide the conversation. There is no “bit” to do when there is no warming to undo.

