Climate change and farming: New Zealand beef sector likely first in line for emissions-reducing livestock pill

By Monique Steele
RNZ·
Could beef cattle soon be fed a methane-reducing pill? Photo / RNZ, Susan Murray

By Monique Steele of RNZ

Industry-Government venture AgriZeroNZ is hinting that New Zealand beef may be the first agricultural sector to gain access to tools like a new methane-reducing pill for livestock – and soon.

Ruminant BioTech has been developing a slow-release bolus, or pill, to be fed to livestock.

