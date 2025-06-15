Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Why Government spending on tourism is great news for Kiwis wanting to leave – David Coombes

By David Coombes
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Louise Upston has unveiled a new tourism plan to grow air and cruise travel. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Louise Upston has unveiled a new tourism plan to grow air and cruise travel. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Opinion by David Coombes
David Coombes is CEO of the House of Travel Group, including House of Travel, Orbit World Travel and Mix & Match, the largest New Zealand-owned travel company and the largest privately owned retail travel company in Australasia.

THE FACTS

  • Louise Upston announced a $35 million tourism package to boost tourism growth and connectivity.
  • The plan focuses on enhancing air and cruise connectivity to attract more inbound visitors.
  • Regional benefits and increased freight capacity are expected, but cruise connectivity improvements are crucial.

Louise Upston has been busy championing the tourism industry and the Government’s intent to drive tourism growth in recent months.

Last Monday’s announcement of a $35 million-plus tourism package will set the stage for years to come, with the focus on re-establishing this little country at the bottom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand