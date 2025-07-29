Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Why banning surcharges may hike prices for all – The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
By
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Today on The Front Page, Massey University Associate Professor Claire Matthews, is with us to break down what scrapping PayWave charges means for you.

Even if we could do away with all banking fees, should we? And is it time we just all go back to using cold, hard cash?

The Government plans to ban retailers from being able to add surcharges to most in-store card payments by the end of May next

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save