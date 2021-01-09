Website of the Year

Why Auckland's beaches are unswimmable every time it rains, and what's being done to turn it around

8 minutes to read
Home and hosed: Auckland water rules relaxed just in time for summer. Video / Will Trafford
Michael Neilson
Auckland, environment and Māori affairs reporter, NZ Herald

Ngarimu Blair has never swum in the waters of Ōkahu Bay, the ancestral waters of his hapū Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

Not out of a lack of want but an intergenerational fear of getting violently ill.

