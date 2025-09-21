Advertisement
Who’s keeping watch when local news disappears? – The Front Page

NZ Herald editor-at-large Shayne Currie joins The Front Page to discuss what the rise of news deserts could mean for New Zealand.

“News deserts” are creeping into New Zealand, but just as troubling are the so-called “zombie newspapers” still hobbling along, according to new research from the Koi Tū think-tank.

Shayne Currie, NZ Herald editor-at-large, told Richard Martin on The Front Page podcast that, according to Koi Tū,

