Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Who was Wuti Waa, the man who died at his parole hearing in Auckland, and why did he spend more than 30 years locked up?

By
12 mins to read
Wuti Waa spent 35 years locked up. Photos Dean Purcell / Supplied

Wuti Waa spent 35 years locked up. Photos Dean Purcell / Supplied

Earlier this month a man died while appearing before the Parole Board in Auckland. Who was he, why did he spend more than 30 years in prison and was he guilty of murder? George Block

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand