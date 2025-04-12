The Government’s strategy for trying to cling on to power in the next election will boil down to one thing: scare the bejesus out of the mortgage belt. Make them think a Labour-led government will mean higher interest rates, taxes on property, less money for police, and spending on non-priorities.

For 23 years, David Parker has been a core part of Labour’s economic team. Photo / Mark Mitchell

That’s what’s behind the attacks on Labour over tax, as well as the race-baiting and queerphobic attacks on Tamatha Paul and Benjamin Doyle.

A big part of fighting off those attacks will come down to Labour having a credible economic plan and people who voters feel comfortable giving the control of the tiller in an increasingly stormy international environment.

At the same time, the Government is vulnerable on the economy. So far, all it has delivered is more than 30,000 job losses, lower GDP per capita than when it came to office, and some block-of-cheese tax cuts that no one noticed. There’s nothing in the latest quarterly plan to address the record power prices that are killing manufacturing jobs. And Finance Minister Nicola Willis’ statement that she will not be changing the upcoming Budget, despite the turmoil in the global economy, seems dangerously complacent.

Labour has a chance to convince voters it can do better.

Council of Trade Unions’ economist Craig Renney has a commanding knowledge of economics and government finances, writes Shane Te Pou. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Labour has some excellent economic talent – particularly former tax lawyer Barbara Edmonds and former tax professor Deborah Russell – but the loss of Parker leaves a gap.

For 23 years, Parker has been a core part of Labour’s economic team – bringing his own business background along with a fierce intelligence, a huge hunger for learning, a boldness to try new things, and strong social and environmental values behind it all. Big shoes to fill.

Labour needs some new stars who have ideas for where the centre-left needs to go in terms of the economy. Including people who come from a business background, who understand the real-world economy and are connected to the business world.

Here are some people I’ve seen popping up who fit the bill. I don’t know if any of them would want to stand, but Labour should consider asking them.

Shane Te Pou says Nick Legget (pictured) has some heavy-hitting business experience. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Craig Renney. The Council of Trade Unions economist has a commanding knowledge of economics and government finances, yet can talk about the issues in an easy-to-understand way few other New Zealand economists can match. His experience inside Parliament as a former adviser to Grant Roberston means he would be able to hit the ground running.

Magele Sosefina Paletaoga. Chief Executive of Ōtara Health through the Covid pandemic and beyond, her practical experience running a complicated business in one of our poorer communities is the kind of frontline knowledge that would be invaluable in Parliament. She’s a grassroots leader who could bring a new perspective.

Now, here’s a controversial one: heavy-hitting. Leggett was once a rising star in Labour, but he fell out with the party and ran unsuccessfully against Labour’s Wellington mayoral candidate in 2016 after he didn’t get the nod. He’s since headed Transporting NZ and Infrastructure NZ. That’s some heavy-hitting business experience. Maybe it’s time to mend fences.

Finally, a curveball: James Shaw. Now, hear me out. Yes, it would be unusual for the retired former co-leader of one party to come back as an MP in another party – but Shaw has a lot to offer. He’s committed to fighting climate change, but he’s business savvy too. He got through a long list of impressive policies to help business decarbonise (many now scrapped by the Government). The next government could use a talent like that.

Labour’s opportunity is to present goals and economic policies that work for all New Zealanders.

I’m reminded of what my dear departed mate, former Labour Prime Minister Mike Moore, said: “I judge people by their character, their intelligence and their work ethic – not who their parents are, what suburb they grew up in, what school they went to, whether they wear trousers or a skirt, or who they fall in love with.”

Labour could do worse than making those egalitarian values the foundation of its economic vision for Aotearoa.