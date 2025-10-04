Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Editorial
Home / New Zealand

Whether in Manchester or Hawke’s Bay, extremism threatens all of us – Editorial

Editorial
NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a terror attack this week. Photo / Getty Images

Members of the Jewish community comfort each other near to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a terror attack this week. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • Two violent extremism cases emerged this week: a deadly attack in Manchester, United Kingdom and a foiled plot in Hawke’s Bay.
  • Police stopped a planned mass stabbing in Hawke’s Bay, finding a bayonet and extremist manifesto.
  • In Manchester, an attacker ploughed a car into a crowd outside a synagogue before going on a stabbing spree. Two people died and three were wounded in the terror attack.

This week, Herald readers have seen two more shocking examples of violent extremism.

One was in Manchester. A heinous and hateful attack on the British Jewish community, which resulted in the deaths of two people as they came together for the holy day Yom

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save