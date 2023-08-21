Where to play in Hawke’s Bay? DoC gives update on reserves ahead of summer

Many reserves like Tāngoio (pictured) can still not be accessed, but DoC hopes to have more reserves and tracks open by summer. Photo / Warren Buckland

Six months on from Cyclone Gabrielle, many of Hawke’s Bay’s recreational reserves still remain closed, potentially putting a dampener on summer holiday plans.

But the Department of Conservation (DoC) says it’s working hard to get more of its assets open for summer 2023-24, with some rough opening times in sight for some of the region’s worst-hit locations.

DoC confirmed the Tāngoio Falls Scenic Reserve, Shine Falls and Monckton Scenic Reserve would remain closed for some time due to extensive cyclone damage, and discussions were under way about how to understand the resilience of each site.

The Glenfalls recreational reserve also received significant damage and is set to be closed for several months while DoC staff assess options for its future.

On a more positive front, the popular Kaweka Forest Park is open but with limited access, and White Pine Bush is currently undergoing repair work and could open within the next few months.

“A huge effort has gone into re-opening sites as quickly and safely as possible,” DoC Hawke’s Bay operations manager Tryphena Cracknell said.

“Although all of this work has been carried out, it is important to understand that there is still so much to do, and we’ll be working on recovery for many months to come.”

Cracknell said work so far had been guided by what physical access they could achieve, as well as access to the necessary technical experts and contractors, machinery, and people needed to repair damage.

She also thanked the DoC team, whom she said had worked to support communities as much as possible.

“We have come a long way from those early days.”

Ecological tests still being done

It’s not just the closure of Hawke’s Bay parks and reserves that could prevent fun this summer.

A rāhui is in place for the majority of the region, and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council says work still needs to be done to determine the best way to ecologically recover the region’s lakes and rivers.

Sandy Haidekker, team leader of freshwater and marine science for Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, said land sediment and everything that came along with it was driving the ecological impact on rivers and lakes.

“The force of the flood flows, plus sediment and organic matter loss, has had a long-lasting effect on rivers and lakes and is still clearly visible without lab analysis,” Haidekker said.

“Slips and damaged stream banks are still sparsely vegetated, unstable, and continue losing sediment to rivers.”

Haidekker said thick in-stream silt layers were still apparent in many places, which had smothered the stream beds and contributed to turbid water.

“Aquatic life was washed out where there is no floodplain to take refuge from fast-flowing water. In areas where sediment is smothering the stream bed, there is limited habitat for returning aquatic life.”

She said rivers and lakes in Hawke’s Bay were generally not monitored in winter for swimming, but that the wide range of impacts may be a problem for some time.

“If visiting recreational sites, it is still important to be aware of any changes in riverbanks, sediment, beach slope, bars, currents and debris.”

Long-term fixes weren’t that simple, Haidekker said, and would still require significant research.

“Projects that focus on rivers and lakes are targeted to answer the question: How long do ecosystems take to recover from the cyclone impact, and will there be a new normal, or will it get back to the pre-cyclone state?

“We aim to identify where ecosystems are more resilient and recover faster (or to a better state) than others. We link them to land factors, so we know what to do better in the future - to get less damage and better ecological recovery.”

Cracknell added that DoC and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council have worked closely together in the last six months to provide environmental monitoring to assess and mitigate the wider impacts of the cyclone.

While Hawke’s Bay Regional Council is the lead agency for waterways, she confirmed monitoring them was an ongoing process and DoC was helping to progress results as quickly as it was able to.

Concerns about the state of Hawke’s Bay’s environmental status were also shared by local iwi Ngāti Kahungunu, who last month held their 12th annual Kahungunu Fish Hook Summit.

The conference, which was attended by approximately 240 participants from Wairoa through to Wairarapa, focused on the current state of Hawke’s Bay’s environment, specifically regarding waterways and the recent devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Our natural environment has been severely degraded, not just by natural disasters but poor management, polluted waterways, damaged mahinga kai, over-abstraction of water and much more,” environment and natural resource specialist Ngaio Tiuka said at the time.

“Despite the tragic cyclone, there is an opportunity to learn and work towards improving our planning, saving costs through wider considerations and recognising the value of mātauranga Māori and more natural solutions,” added another environment and natural resource specialist, Shade Smith.

