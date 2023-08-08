Whitebait ban: Trust says priorities delayed rāhui decision

People whitebaiting at the mouth of the Tukituki River in September 2021. Photo / Warren Buckland

A trust that placed a rāhui [ban] on the pending 2023 whitebait season in Hawke’s Bay says the decision was “not made lightly” and more pressing priorities had hampered the final decision.

Many Hawke’s Bay whitebaiters were disappointed after learning about the rāhui less than a month out from the start of the season.

In support of the rāhui, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) said it would not be issuing consents for stands for the 2023 season.

Echoing sentiments from the Department of Conservation (DoC) and HBRC, the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust - which implemented the rāhui - said in a statement the ban was put in place to allow the rivers and ecosystem to recover from damage caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“In April, mana whenua communicated early indications to the Department of Conservation about a potential rāhui for the upcoming season,” the statement read.

“The Department of Conservation, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and mana whenua of Hawke’s Bay took this into consideration when assessing the effects of Cyclone Gabrielle on the rivers, whitebait and its ecosystem.”

The trust said after consideration and consultation with its experts, the feedback relayed to DoC was to place a rāhui on all rivers within the Hawke’s Bay boundary.

“The spawning catchments in the Ngaruroro, Tūtaekurī and Esk Rivers were significantly affected. Additionally, the water was contaminated by pollution and heavy sediment.

“We understand as a coastal people that this time of year is anticipated with much enthusiasm, and we acknowledge this collective decision.”

Local whitebaiter Alex Sutton previously said while he supported the intent and meaning of the rāhui, he believed the way the decision had been handled showed “a complete lack of professionalism” and was “far from a timely manner”.

The trust said the existing recovery period of Cyclone Gabrielle had prioritised people, livelihoods and preventing further community hazards.

“This immediate focus by Government agencies, including mana whenua, has been all-encompassing, which may have inadvertently caused difficulties in making decisions and implementing processes related to recreational activities like whitebaiting.”

“We would like to reiterate that this decision may cause disappointment to many people,” the statement read.

“[This includes] our mana whenua, who too are engaged in this season, but who too put forward the proposal for recognising the responsibility to maintain and enhance a sustainable fishery for current and future generations.”

DoC’s Hawke’s Bay operations manager Tryphena Cracknell said the rāhui should not have come as a surprise to the community due to the state of the rivers and banks post-Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Many members of our fishing community have raised concerns about the upcoming season with us and are in support of this rāhui,” she said.

Cracknell said recovery work was also currently under way at some sites across the region.

She previously told Hawke’s Bay Today the decision “simply took time to get all involved parties on the same page”.

Ngāti Kahungunu has also endorsed the measures.

An ongoing rāhui announced by Mana Ahuriri following Cyclone Gabrielle has also been extended, meaning a ban on fishing and kai moana gathering on Te Whanga a Ruawharo would remain.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in late January. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.