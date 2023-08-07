Hawke's Bay whitebaiter Alex Sutton is frustrated at the timing of the decision made to extend rahui in Hawke's Bay right before the season starts. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thoughts of fresh whitebait fritters may come to an abrupt halt for many in Hawke’s Bay, with two rāhui (bans) in effect for the region just months out from the popular whitebait fishing season.

According to a Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) notice online, in support of the rāhui, it will not be issuing consents for stands for the 2023 whitebait season.

A rāhui announced by Mana Ahuriri following Cyclone Gabrielle has been extended, meaning a ban on fishing and kaimoana gathering on Te Whanga a Ruawharo would remain for the whitebait season which starts September 1.

In addition, the hapū and marae of Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust have also placed a rāhui from Napier to southern Hawke’s Bay near Cape Turnagain.

Both rāhui are supported by Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII), the Department of Conservation (DoC) and the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC).

The hapū and marae of the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust have placed a rāhui from Napier to southern Hawke's Bay. Photo / Hawke's Bay Regional Council

The council said in its explanation that catchments were still damaged, water quality had reduced, and riverbanks were unstable and not in a condition for fishing.

They also said the rāhui would help protect whitebait species as they replenished.

“Constant re-sedimentation has meant habitats and spawning grounds have been disturbed over the past six months,” the HBRC posted online.

“The galaxiidae species [that includes whitebait] are already struggling, and we have concern for the ability for the species to rebuild stocks for future sustainability. This rāhui will protect the species that are currently in our waterways and give them time to replenish.”

However, it was only days ago that fishers were informed of the rāhui and extension, and many had already put significant effort into planning their season.

Hastings local Alex Sutton was one of them.

He has been whitebait fishing in Hawke’s Bay since 2007 by the Black Bridge in Haumoana, even offering his services as a whitebaiting delegate for some time.

While Sutton said he completely understood the significance and intent of the rāhui, he was puzzled as to why whitebait catchers had been informed just before the season was about to start.

“I got a notice from the current delegate on Saturday that he’d heard that HBRC had cancelled the whitebait season,” he said.

“The serious concern we have is that this notice given to the Hawke’s Bay fishing community by HBRC has been presented with only 26 days before the already-reduced season for 2023 is set to be open.”

He said the period of unreasonably short notice would likely affect visitors’ plans to come to Hawke’s Bay on holiday for the whitebait fishing season, with many now being left in limbo.

“Also, people like me who have spent hours preparing stands for the 2023 season, not to mention manufacturers of the nets required for this upcoming season,” Sutton said.

He said all parties involved in the decision had months to be able to come to a conclusion, and that the way the decision had been handled without lack of notice was unprofessional.

“[This] shows a complete lack of professionalism and it is far from a timely manner.”

Mana Ahuriri and the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust (HTST) were both approached for comment, with the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust asserting it would gather a response.

DoC’s Hawke’s Bay operations manager Tryphena Cracknell said the rāhui established post-cyclone Gabrielle was never lifted and remains in place.

She said the decision relating to the Heretaunga Tamatea Settlement Trust was based on the need to recover the environment post-cyclone and to maintain and enhance a sustainable fishery amidst the significant sediment and environmental disruption to spawning.

“HBRC, DoC, NKII, HTST and Mana Ahuriri Settlement Trust all agree that this is an appropriate approach for the health of the species.”

Cracknell confirmed that while there was no official closure initiated by DoC, the rāhui decision should not have come as a surprise to anyone close to the Hawke’s Bay rivers “as turbidity and sedimentation are noticeably high”.

In relation to timing, Cracknell highlighted that all of the groups involved were still recovering from the cyclone and supporting sites and communities to get back up and running.

“It simply took time to get all involved parties on the same page,” she said.

Regional council has also been approached for comment.