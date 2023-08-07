Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hawke’s Bay whitebaiting ban extended less than a month out from season

Mitchell Hageman
By
4 mins to read
Hawke's Bay whitebaiter Alex Sutton is frustrated at the timing of the decision made to extend rahui in Hawke's Bay right before the season starts. Photo / Paul Taylor

Hawke's Bay whitebaiter Alex Sutton is frustrated at the timing of the decision made to extend rahui in Hawke's Bay right before the season starts. Photo / Paul Taylor

Thoughts of fresh whitebait fritters may come to an abrupt halt for many in Hawke’s Bay, with two rāhui (bans) in effect for the region just months out from the popular whitebait fishing season.

According

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today