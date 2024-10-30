In fact, Guy Fawkes Night commemorates the arrest on November 5, 1605 of the titular Fawkes, part of a group of English Catholics who had attempted to assassinate the Protestant King James I and blow up the House of Lords in what became known as the Gunpowder Plot. Post-Reformation England was still pretty raw on religious matters, and the public were allowed in later years to celebrate the king’s survival and mark the papists’ execution by lighting bonfires and fireworks.

Even today in parts of Britain, scarecrow-like effigies of Fawkes, the Pope and unpopular politicians are carefully crafted and then dumped on public bonfires. The Bonfire Night in Lewes is particularly spectacular, as neighbourhood groups dress up and process through freezing streets of the historic Sussex town, many hauling barrels of burning tar en route to the fireworks display.

In Aotearoa, there have been calls recently to “remember, remember the 5th of November” by marking the date as the invasion of Parihaka in Taranaki by colonial troops.

When and where can I buy fireworks for a home Guy Fawkes party?

In New Zealand, the sale of fireworks is restricted to just four days a year, from Saturday, November 2 to Tuesday, November 5.

Some stores offer a click-and-collect service, but the person picking them up must be aged over 18 and present a valid ID.

For a long time, the Warehouse was Aotearoa’s go-to for skyrockets and sparklers. The company stopped selling them in 2021, however, saying they did not reflect the company’s values and most of its customers preferred public displays.

Now, you’ll find them in stores and roadside stalls such as Crackerjack, Cracker Shack, Online Fireworks, Pyro Company, Boom Brothers and Litworks.

Where can I let off fireworks?

Most councils around New Zealand allow fireworks to be let off on any private property year-round, provided you have the owner’s permission.

Auckland Council regulatory and community safety committee chairwoman Josephine Bartley said although Guy Fawkes was enjoyable for some, for others it could be an unsettling and worrying time.

“Please be aware that others, including your neighbours may not enjoy the sound and sight of them and pets can also be distressed by them.

“By all means enjoy fireworks in a safe and responsible manner, but please be respectful to others who may not share your enthusiasm for fireworks.”

The council had long campaigned for a ban on the private purchase and use of fireworks, she said.

Where are fireworks banned?

If you want to light fireworks away from home, you’re probably out of luck.

Bonfires are allowed on rural private land between November 2-5, but a permit might be needed if your area is in a restricted fire season.

Every year, Fire and Emergency NZ prohibits the private use of fireworks in certain areas. The up-to-date list can be found on its website.

In most local council areas, the use of fireworks and bonfires is banned on all beaches and public parks.

In Auckland, the ban extends to forests, conservation areas and roadsides, including any berms, footpaths or the street itself.

And in line with recent years, the Tūpuna Maunga Authority is blocking off public access to all 14 mountains and volcanic cones around Auckland from this Saturday, November 2 to Guy Fawkes Night to protect them from fires.

The maunga – including One Tree Hill, North Head, Mt Roskill and Mt Albert – will be closed from 6pm until the usual gate opening times the following morning.

Authority chairman Paul Majurey said security teams would be patrolling the ancestral maunga over this period to remind the public of the restrictions.

Road access to Muriwai Beach, in northwest Auckland, will be closed to all vehicles from November 2-11 this year, to mitigate fire risk, the council said.

Can I buy fireworks now, then let them off later in the year?

There is nothing to prevent people letting off fireworks any night of the year, and they often appear in our skies for sports matches, concerts, cultural events such as Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights and New Year’s Eve, as well as the Lunar New Year.

However, it is not recommended to store fireworks long-term as it could be hard to know whether they were still safe.

How do I let off fireworks safely?

If you have to ask, the short answer is: don’t.

Fenz says a responsible adult should always be around where fireworks are involved, and they shouldn’t be lit in windy or dry conditions.

Obviously, keep children and animals safe, don’t point fireworks at people, property, plants or pets, pick a spot away from anything that could catch fire, and stand well back once they are lit.

Keep water or a fire extinguisher on standby in case rockets go astray – roof fires are common occurrences at this time. And dispose of them safely, for example soaking them in a bucket of water before placing in your rubbish bin.

Where can I see public fireworks displays?

The number of public events specific to Guy Fawkes has dwindled around New Zealand. You’re more likely to see fireworks associated with council-run events around Christmas and New Year’s.

This year, public events include (entry fees apply):

Whangārei Fireworks Spectacular, Semenoff Stadium, Whangārei, 6-9pm, Saturday, November 2.

Fireworks Spectacular, Waikaraka Family Speedway, Onehunga, Auckland 7-10pm, Saturday, November 2

Blast in the Park, Anderson Park, Havelock North, 5.30pm-9.15pm, Friday, November 1.

Meeanee Speedway Fireworks Night, Napier, 6.30pm, November 2.

Coca-Cola Fireworks, Nelson Speedway, 6-10pm, November 2.

Anyone holding an indoor or outdoor fireworks display must have written permission from Fire and Emergency.

You should allow Fenz eight working days to process your permit application.

How can we protect our pets from fireworks-induced stress?

Guy Fawkes can be a hellscape for fur parents, whose pooches, cats or ponies end up quaking in a corner or galloping about in a panicked state – and the SPCA has long called for a ban on the private sale and use of fireworks.

This year, RNZ and the SPCA are hosting a special Guy Fawkes Concert for Animals, with music specially selected to calm your pets.

Concert for Animals will be broadcast free on November 5 and seeks to reduce the harm fireworks can cause by playing a range of music to calm, engage and enrich animals.

If that doesn’t soothe your dog or puss, SPCA scientific officer Dr Alison Vaughan suggests talking to your vet now about possible medications, and ensure pets are inside after dusk, to prevent them running away.

Are fireworks dangerous?

Every year, hospitals report injuries related to fireworks displays – public or private.

Last year, fireworks at the Waikaraka Speedway in Auckland landed in the crowd, burning spectators.

Videos taken in the stands showed people shouting “get down” and “help” as the fireworks struck them.

