Guy Fawkes 2024: Where to watch Hawke’s Bay’s best fireworks displays

Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read
Blast in the Park in Havelock North will be staged again on Friday. Photo / Duncan Brown

Two major fireworks displays will be staged in Hawke’s Bay to coincide with Guy Fawkes.

The Nexia Blast in the Park family event is in Havelock North on Friday followed by Meeanee Speedway’s Fireworks Night in Napier on Saturday - both of which feature spectacular fireworks displays.

Nexia Blast in the Park will be held at Havelock North’s Anderson Park from 5.30pm to 9.15pm with the firework display starting at 9pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online (at a cheaper rate).

The annual event is run by Havelock North Primary School as a fundraiser which also features music, food trucks, stalls, bouncy castles and activities.

Meanwhile, Meeanee Speedway’s annual Fireworks Night is expected to attract another big crowd and the venue has added extra seating.

Racing starts at 6.30pm and the fireworks display is 8.30pm. A kids’ zone will feature a bouncy castle and face painting.

“Last year, our Fireworks Night sold out and we had to turn people away at the gates [and] this year is looking to be just as epic,” the speedway posted on social media.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the gate (until sold out).

For Nexia Blast in the Park, tickets are adults $20 at the gate ($15 online), children $10 aged 4-17 ($5 online), children 3 and under free, and family passes $50 ($35 online) which includes two adults and two children.

For the speedway, tickets are adults $25, children $10 aged 8-15, children 7 and under free, and family passes $60 which includes two adults and four kids.

Guy Fawkes Day is officially held on Tuesday (November 5) and, by law, fireworks are available to purchase in participating stores during the four days prior - Saturday to Tuesday.

Main events

Friday (Nov 1): Nexia Blast in the Park, Anderson Park in Havelock North, 5.30pm to 9.15pm (fireworks 9pm)

Saturday (Nov 2): Fireworks Night, Meeanee Speedway in Napier, 6.30pm to late (fireworks 8.30pm)

