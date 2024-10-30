Blast in the Park in Havelock North will be staged again on Friday. Photo / Duncan Brown

Blast in the Park in Havelock North will be staged again on Friday. Photo / Duncan Brown

Two major fireworks displays will be staged in Hawke’s Bay to coincide with Guy Fawkes.

The Nexia Blast in the Park family event is in Havelock North on Friday followed by Meeanee Speedway’s Fireworks Night in Napier on Saturday - both of which feature spectacular fireworks displays.

Nexia Blast in the Park will be held at Havelock North’s Anderson Park from 5.30pm to 9.15pm with the firework display starting at 9pm.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online (at a cheaper rate).

The annual event is run by Havelock North Primary School as a fundraiser which also features music, food trucks, stalls, bouncy castles and activities.