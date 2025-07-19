Advertisement
When parents avoid something in a school, you know it’s a bad idea – Heather du Plessis-Allan

By Heather du Plessis-Allan
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

New Zealand is ditching open-plan classrooms in favour of single-cell learning, following years of criticism from parents and educators. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Heather du Plessis-Allan

THE FACTS

  • Education Minister Erica Stanford announced a return to single-cell classrooms, which is expected to be popular.
  • Schools like Shirley Boys High and Rangiora High have spent significant amounts reinstating walls in classrooms.
  • The move addresses concerns about open-plan classrooms, which have been criticised for causing distractions.

It’s been eight months since I last wrote this column.

Since then – three days before Christmas – a lot’s happened. We’ve had a summer break, I had a baby (little girl, adores being carried, everywhere), three months’ maternity leave, come back to work, she’s marked six months

