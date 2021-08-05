Wheelchair user rides skateboard down central Queenstown street

A wheelchair user has stunned residents in central Queenstown after being seen riding a motorised skateboard through the city.
Captured on video, the wheelchair appears to have been strapped sideways to the skateboard. A person riding roller skates is travelling behind the rider.
Resident James Allen witnessed the rider and said he had to do a double-take and then a triple-take to make sure he was really seeing what he thought he was.
Read More
"Queenstown never ceases to amaze me. He even stopped and gave way to a pedestrian crossing."
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Allen has been living in the city for about 14 years but says it was one of the "strangest things I have ever seen".
He said the rider could be seen on the wrong side of the road for about 100m but it was a "victimless crime".