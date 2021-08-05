Voyager 2021 media awards
Wheelchair user rides skateboard down central Queenstown street

Wheelchair user rides motorised skateboard down central Queenstown street. Video / James Allen

Devon Bolger
Digital producer, Christchurch, NZ Herald

A wheelchair user has stunned residents in central Queenstown after being seen riding a motorised skateboard through the city.

Captured on video, the wheelchair appears to have been strapped sideways to the skateboard. A person riding roller skates is travelling behind the rider.

Resident James Allen witnessed the rider and said he had to do a double-take and then a triple-take to make sure he was really seeing what he thought he was.

"Queenstown never ceases to amaze me. He even stopped and gave way to a pedestrian crossing."

Allen has been living in the city for about 14 years but says it was one of the "strangest things I have ever seen".

He said the rider could be seen on the wrong side of the road for about 100m but it was a "victimless crime".