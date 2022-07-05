Voyager 2021 media awards
What's the deal with NZ Herald comments? Your questions answered

12 minutes to read
(Not a Herald comment mod.) Photo / Eugene Chystiakov, Unsplash

NZ Herald

It's official - Sir John Key holds the record for the most comments submitted on a NZ Herald story (803).

The moderator who read every single one of those comments - as well

