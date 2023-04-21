The New Zealand Herald has launched a new, unique social media brand created for and by Gen Z.

What the Actual?! will publish video-led content covering the biggest breaking stories, current events, sports, entertainment, social justice and political news across several social media platforms, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Content will be curated by Mihingarangi Satele and Kahumako Rameka, two rising stars who joined NZME after graduating from a year-long journalism program, Te Rito. Te Rito trains and develops upcoming journalists and injects diverse voices into the media industry.

Te Rito graduate and What the Actual?! journalist Mihingarangi Satele. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZME chief digital and publishing officer Carolyn Luey said the Herald was excited to extend its news offering again with a brand purpose-built for digital natives.

Te Rito graduate and What the Actual?! journalist Kahumako Rameka. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Now more than ever before, Kiwi youth are accessing news directly from social media, and while our existing NZME news brands offer a wide range of content through these channels, we’ve identified there is ample opportunity to further appeal to a younger audience,” Luey said.

“What the Actual?! seeks to capture youth through its unique brand identity and fresh perspective on the topics that matter most to this age group, including climate change, unemployment and healthcare,” she said.

New Zealand Herald head of social Mitch Powell said Mihi and Mako were the ideal voices to bring the brand to life and uncover stories young Kiwis cared most about.

“Like every generation, Gen Z have special characteristics that influence their news consumption habits,” Powell said.

“Both Mihi and Mako understand these characteristics first-hand and, combined with their journalistic expertise, I know they’ll bring a vigorous and unique point of view to the news conversations,” he said.

What the Actual?! can be found on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube at @whattheactualnz.