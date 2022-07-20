The smash and grab attempts took place at Tj Handcrafted in Botany and Michael Hill Jewellers in New Lynn. Video / Supplied

Investing in independent advice from skilled security consultants is among the best solutions for Auckland businesses plagued by burglars and ram raiders, experts say.

However, they recognise the limitations of cash-strapped business owners who might understandably favour more immediate security measures, instead of looking at longer-term but potentially more cost-effective approaches.

It comes as yet another Auckland jewellery store was done over - the latest in a spate across the city.

Police received multiple reports of a group of offenders, armed with tools, smashing glass cabinets at Michael Hill Jewellers in the Botany Town Centre around 5.40pm on Monday.

A police spokesperson confirmed they took multiple items from the store before fleeing in two vehicles that were found abandoned a short distance away.

Michael Hill stores in New Lynn, Takapuna and Newmarket had also been hit in recent weeks, alongside other jewellery businesses in St Johns and Grey Lynn.

Just today, two people were taken into custody after allegedly burgling a vape shop in Westgate's NorthWest Shopping Centre about 2am.

Police data indicated several crime types had become more prevalent in the last year.

Analysis provided through SecIntel - a New Zealand-developed geodata-based risk intelligence platform - found the incidence of theft from retail premises had increased by about a 1000 for May, 2022, compared to May, 2021 (5092 vs 4088).

Almost 700 more instances of unlawful entry with intent, burglary or breaking and entering had occurred in May this year compared to the same month last year.

Aggravated robberies had remained largely consistent, and had largely done so since 2018.

Nicholas Dynon, an Auckland-based security risk consultant and director at Frontier Consulting, said the data proved crime had increased in the 12 months to June, despite the national picture being skewed by Auckland due to its size.

Nicholas Dynon, an Auckland-based security risk consultant and director at Frontier Consulting. Photo / Supplied

Asked to explain the increase, Dynon - chief editor of the New Zealand Security Magazine and Line of Defence Magazine - cited several pieces of international research that linked a spike in crime with rising inflation, which recently hit 7.3 per cent.

"Basically, as rising inflation erodes consumers' purchasing power, this causes them to trade down, or buy cheaper," Dynon said.

"Those who are already buying the cheapest goods are inevitably faced with the prospect of having to turn to markets in stolen goods, and this increased demand in the shadow economy incentivises criminals to create supply."

Dynon said the recent spate of ram raids and burglaries had been "widely discussed" in the industry and had prompted retailers, business associations and councils to consider reviewing security settings.

The Elizabeth Dairy on Lake Rd in Auckland's North Shore was the victim of a ram raid earlier this month. Photo / Hayden Woodward

However, he noted smaller businesses were less likely to approach security consultants given the costs associated.

Within the industry, the overwhelming majority of consultants were employed by security providers. Only a few - less than 20 in New Zealand - were independent.

New Zealand Security Association chief executive Gary Morrison said while it wasn't rife, it was natural for consultants tied to certain providers to promote specific products.

"I think in most cases, people would act with integrity and what's actually best for the customer but they will, without exception, go to the product that they know and [are] familiar with whereas a truly independent party probably has broader knowledge.

"The benefit of an independent consultant is they aren't affiliated with any one service provider or supplier, so advice given is more independent and more considered as to what is better for [the] customer."

New Zealand Security Association chief executive Gary Morrison. Photo / Supplied

Like Dynon, Morrison recognised the cost of this advice could be out of reach for some business owners.

Typically, initial reviews by independent consultants could cost upwards of $2000, in addition to the cost of installing any security measures.

Consultants linked with providers might give the same quote without charge, Morrison said.

Nevertheless, Morrison recommended businesses invest in advice they could be confident in.

He cited successful efforts made by business associations that led to the overall security of an area improving evenly, leading to a drop in crime - sometimes in a more cost-effective manner than if businesses had approached the problem individually.

Police in attendance after a burglary of a vape store in Auckland today. Photo / Hayden Woodward

In any case, Morrison warned businesses against investing in just one solution.

"It's security in layers, there's no one single tool that will stop crime."

In a 2005 study where a group of convicted commercial burglars were asked what security systems and measures would deter them, it found security guards were the most effective.

Other answers included overlooked premises, CCTV, passive infrared sensors, alarmed windows, alarmed doors and bolted doors.