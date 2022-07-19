Thieves get their hands dirty on building sites, what the Government’s latest Kiwibuild changes could mean for you, and a female officer knocked out in a vicious attack in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Two people have been arrested after allegedly evading police and breaking into an Auckland vape store this morning.

Police were called to Vapo in Westgate's NorthWest Shopping Centre about 2am after receiving reports of a burglary.

Police were called to a burglary at Vapo in Westgate's NorthWest Shopping Centre. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Two people fled in a vehicle, which was tracked by the police helicopter.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle was stopped near Te Atatu and the driver was arrested. However, the passenger then jumped into the driver's seat and fled again.

"No pursuit was initiated and Eagle has again provided overhead observations of the vehicle, which was eventually spiked in Papatoetoe," they said.

Two thieves smashed their way into the vape store. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A second person was also taken into custody.

The burglary comes after a Michael Hill Jewellers store in the Botany Town Centre was targeted by a group of thieves armed with tools and seen smashing glass cabinets.

A police spokesperson said the thieves took multiple items from the store before fleeing in two vehicles.

Both vehicles were found abandoned a short distance away.

Multiple other Michael Hill stores across Auckland have been targeted over the past month, including in New Lynn, Newmarket and Takapuna.

Over the weekend, a man allegedly threatened staff and stole money from ASB bank in Glenfield Mall on Auckland's North Shore.

A worker at the mall claimed the robber was armed with a butcher's knife.

"The man was wearing a hoodie and sunglasses, with bank staff telling him to take it off before he made his way to the front counter.

"He then stood behind a woman with his arm around her neck and holding a knife, which led to money being handed over."