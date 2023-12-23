Matariki moves throughout the night as well as throughout the year, so using other constellations as markers is a great way to figure out which way to look.

With the nights less cold, it is the perfect time to do some stargazing.

A range of planets and clusters will be bright in the skies over the Christmas holidays, but there’s one in particular that may catch stargazers by surprise.

Planetarium North director Peter Felhofer says Matariki will be visible best at sunset when facing north.

Also known as the Pleiades or the seven sisters, the stars of Matariki, Tupuārangi, Waipuna-ā-Rangi, Waitī, Tupuānuku, Ururangi, Waitā, Pōhutukawa and Hiwa-i-te-Rangi will be visible on clear nights and when the moon is not at its brightest.

The constellation is highly visible although it does not resemble the Wake of Māori lore at this time of year.

“We are six months on from the rising of Matariki so instead of it being in the morning it’s now in the evening sky,” Felhofer said.

He said for the “casual observer” it is a great object to start with.

The best way to spot Matariki is to first identify Orion.

This line of three stars is bright and easily visible. Continue gazing left and you will spot a triangular group of stars that includes a bright red one.

A small and faint group of stars will then be visible as you move slightly further left. That is Matariki.

“You don’t have to get up at 6am and hope to see it. You’re guaranteed to see it as the sun sets,” Felhofer said.

On Christmas, the moon will be below the belt of Orion at 97 per cent illumination which may make it difficult to make out Matariki as well as Jupiter and Saturn.

“Matariki is going to be hard to see on Christmas Day but it moves very quickly away so by New Year’s Eve the sky will be largely the same with no moon.”

Stargazers will be able to spot Jupiter, Saturn, Orion, Sirius and Matariki by December 28 when the moon is waning.

Sirius will be easily visible as the brightest star in our sky as well as Jupiter which is almost as bright as the moon.

These stars and constellations will best be spotted between 10pm and midnight, he said.

“With the naked eye, you can certainly see all these sorts of things,” Felhofer said.

“It’s a really good time to get out there and see some of the most common constellations.”

Brodie Stone is the education and general news reporter at the Advocate. Brodie has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.











