Whether you live in Auckland or a small town, serving the local community is a serious commitment. Photo / File

Whether you live in Auckland or a small town, serving the local community is a serious commitment. Photo / File

The job of mayor, councillor or community board member is not for the faint-hearted.

It's a serious commitment serving the local community, or in the case of Auckland councillors a population of 1.7 million people, and begins with induction, training, and sorting technology and pay straight after the elections.

The Mayor of Auckland is paid $296,000 and most mayors earn a six-figure salary. At the other end of the scale, Tekapo, Fairlie and Stewart Island community board members are paid $2058 a year.

The pay for a Stewart Island community board member is $2058 a year, compared to $296,000 for the Mayor of Auckland. Photo / Matt Crawford

The Mayor of Auckland has some executive powers that other mayors don't, such as setting up and appointing the chairs of council committees, putting up a budget and receiving $5.3 million a year to run the mayoral office.

Mayors are the number one cheerleader and public face for their city or town. They provide leadership and promote the vision and policies of the council, but are only one vote around the table.

The mayor has to develop a strong working relationship with councillors to ensure most issues get over the line, otherwise the council could spiral out of control, such as happened at Tauranga City Council last year. Four commissioners were appointed by the Government to replace the mayor and councillors.

On a typical day, the mayor will be out of bed early to go on breakfast radio, spend the day in meetings and attend a community event in the evening. Most mayors work six or seven days a week - and earn their keep.

Councillors are expected to work a five-day week and get paid from about $20,000 in smaller towns to $139,000 as chairs of major committees on Auckland Council.

Following a meltdown at Tauranga City Council, the Government appointed commissioners(from left) Shadrach Rolleston, Bill Wasley, Stephen Selwood and chair Anne Tolley. Photo / Talia Parker

Councillors have dual roles - serving their local communities and acting in the wider interest of their city, town or region. They are expected to attend council meetings and workshops and be familiar with local government legal requirements, plans, bylaws and policies.

They, too, have a gruelling schedule of council business and staying in touch with their communities, attending local events and taking late-night calls about potholes.

Community board members are generally thought of as part-time roles, but more often than not these grassroots members work tirelessly to make their neighbourhoods a better place to live. Say hello to them in the street. They're local heroes.