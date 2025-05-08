Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

What do NZ Catholics want from the next Pope - more reform or a return to tradition?

By Matt Burrows
NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Cardinals began selecting a new pope with Mass at St Peter’s Basilica.

New Zealand Catholics hope the next Pope will continue Francis’ legacy of bringing the global Church together and caring for the marginalised – but opinions vary on what the new pontiff’s priorities should be. Matt Burrows reports

As they have since 1878, cardinals began their selection of a new Pope

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand