“I feel very privileged to have experienced 12 years of his papacy,” Field said.

“His message was that everyone belonged; he was all about inclusivity. Another constant memory was his commitment to peace and the futility of war.”

Field said something that struck him was Francis was loved by people of all faiths.

“It was beautiful thing that he has been able to transcend all faiths.”

A Requiem Mass or funeral mass will be held at St Mary’s church at 5.30pm on Thursday. The usual 9pm mass will not go ahead.

Gielen, who was a young priest at St Mary’s in 1997, was in Gisborne on Monday to attend the funeral of former Herald editor Iain Gillies, who died last week (an obituary is to follow in the Herald).

Gielen has a special connection to the region and is a close friend of the Gillies family.

He attended Francis’ election in March 2013 when he was in Rome doing post-graduate work.

“I was in the square when he was elected and saw the white smoke, which signals the Roman Catholic Church has a new leader.”

He was among a crowd of between 3000 and 4000, which grew to about 100,000 after the Pope was elected.

It was Francis who appointed him Bishop of Christchurch in 2019.

Gielen is now based at The Catholic Diocese of Christchurch, where he celebrated a special mass on Tuesday and will celebrate again on Friday at St Mary’s Pro-Cathedral “to pray for the happy repose of the soul of Pope Francis”.

He spoke of Francis’ love for the poor and of his first papal trip outside Rome, which was to the Italian island of Lampedusa.

This was where many young African migrants died in a shipwreck in the Mediterranean Sea as they tried to reach the shores of Europe in July 2013.

It felt significant Francis died on Easter Monday, a time for continuing the celebration of the resurrection and for reflecting on its meaning, he said.

Gielen caught his flight back to Christchurch after the funeral on Monday. He gifted Iain Gillies’ widow Flora rosary beads blessed by the Pope.