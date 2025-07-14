Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

On The Up: Makorori Environmental Protection Society volunteers planting dunes to protect coast

James Pocock
By
Chief Reporter, Gisborne Herald·Gisborne Herald·
3 mins to read

About 40 volunteers took part in Makorori Environmental Protection Society's first dune planting of the season over the weekend. Photo / James Pocock

About 40 volunteers took part in Makorori Environmental Protection Society's first dune planting of the season over the weekend. Photo / James Pocock

Volunteers from Makorori, its surrounds and as far afield as Scotland gathered to tackle coastal erosion with the first dune planting of the season.

About 40 people turned up on Sunday to support the Makorori Environmental Protection Society’s efforts at the beachfront along Makorori Beach Rd.

A statement shared by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save