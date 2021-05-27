What did the voters think? First political poll since Budget out tonight

PM Jacinda Ardern reveals her proudest moment of Budget 2021 and hits back at the critics. Video / Mark Mitchell

The first post-Budget poll will be released tonight, giving some indication of what voters thought of the measures in that Budget.

The 1 News Colmar Brunton poll tonight was taken after Labour delivered its first Budget of the parliamentary term last Thursday.

The headline item in that was lifting benefit payments by up to $55 a week over the next two years as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern moved on her promise to try to reduce child poverty.

It was criticised by some for offering little to low or middle-income earners - but defended by Ardern for delivering to those who most needed it.

The poll will show whether Labour is still holding on to enough support for a majority in Parliament. It has not dropped below 61 seats in any poll since election night.

It is also the first 1 News poll since the transtasman bubble kicked off, and comes amid uncertainty around whether vaccine supply dates could impact on the vaccination rollout.

National will be keenly watching to see if its ongoing claims that the Government has a "separatism by stealth" agenda are having any traction.

The poll could also show whether Ardern's drop in popularity since the election has continued or stabilised.

The last 1 News Colmar Brunton poll in March had Labour on 49 per cent, National on 27 per cent, the Greens on 9 per cent, Act on 8 per cent and Te Paati Māori on two per cent.

As preferred Prime Minister, Ardern was on 43 per cent in the March poll – down 15 points from the post-election December poll.

Ardern was still well ahead of National Party leader Judith Collins, who was on 8 per cent.

New National MP Christopher Luxon is also now appearing in the preferred Prime Minister stakes at around 2 per cent support in both polls - Luxon has long been tipped as a potential leader for the National Party.

A Newshub Reid Research poll 10 days ago had Labour at 52.7 per cent (up slightly on its election result) and National at 27 per cent (also up a bit).

In the preferred PM stakes, Jacinda Ardern polled at 48.1 per cent (down 4.5 percentage points); Judith Collins was at 5.6 per cent (down 12.8 percentage points).

Former PM John Key was higher than Collins on 6.7 per cent, while backbench MP Christopher Luxon was on 2.4 per cent.