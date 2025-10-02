Advertisement
What are the lessons from Auckland University’s backtrack? – Jonathan Ayling

Opinion by
Jonathan Ayling
Jonathan Ayling is the former chief executive of the Free Speech Union New Zealand and is a civil liberties advocate.

The University of Auckland has reversed a compulsory course policy after a strong backlash. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • The University of Auckland has abandoned its compulsory Waipapa Taumata Rau courses, now required only for specific degrees.
  • Opposition came from political leaders, professors and students, with a petition gathering over 1700 signatures.
  • The decision highlights debates over whether universities should shape students into advocates for particular world views.

The University of Auckland’s decision to abandon its controversial compulsory Waipapa Taumata Rau courses for all graduates offers a glimpse into the quiet cultural battles playing out inside our universities, and to me underscores the weakness of coercion.

It is also a reminder that values

