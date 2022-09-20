What a stinker! Sewage truck rolls on Christchurch's Port Hills

A sewage truck landed upside down on a road barrier on Worsleys Rd, Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

A truck carrying portaloos has rolled, spilling sewage and closing the road.

Emergency services were called to Worsleys Rd in Cracroft, Christchurch at 1.30pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says crews dispatched from Wigram and Ilam found the truck upside down in the middle of the road.

Emergency crews race to an overturned truck. Photo / George Heard

He says raw sewage is running down the road and it will remain closed until it's cleared by a tow truck.

St John responded to the scene and treated one patient in a minor condition, who didn't require hospitalisation.

Worsleys Rd will be closed until a tow truck can clear the accident scene.