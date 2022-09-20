What a stinker! Sewage truck rolls on Christchurch's Port Hills

A truck carrying portaloos has rolled, spilling sewage and closing the road.
Emergency services were called to Worsleys Rd in Cracroft, Christchurch at 1.30pm.
A Fire and Emergency spokesperson says crews dispatched from Wigram and Ilam found the truck upside down in the middle of the road.
He says raw sewage is running down the road and it will remain closed until it's cleared by a tow truck.
St John responded to the scene and treated one patient in a minor condition, who didn't require hospitalisation.
Worsleys Rd will be closed until a tow truck can clear the accident scene.