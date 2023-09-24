The iconic R. Tucker Thompson will be one of the star attractions at the classic boat show during the inaugural Whangārei Maritime Festival in October.

Whangārei has a lengthy and impressive maritime and boat-building history, and that past - and future - will be celebrated at the inaugural Whangārei Maritime Festival in October.

Promising a spectacular weekend of maritime celebration and fun for all ages, the Black Ball Yacht Club has organised an event that showcases the district’s proud maritime history at Whangārei Town Basin.

The festival sets sail on October 14 and 15, with the exciting event promising to be a captivating experience for families, enthusiasts and the entire community, celebrating both the rich maritime heritage of Whangārei and the promising future of young talents in the marine trades.

The Whangārei Maritime Festival finds its origins in the establishment of the Black Ball Yacht Club back in 2018. With hearts brimming with gratitude, a group of international cruisers sought a unique way to express their appreciation of the people of Whangārei for their generosity. The result was the creation of the Black Ball Scholarship Fund – a vessel of opportunity aimed at inspiring young individuals from the Northland region to dive into the marine trades.

Mr J Edward's boatbuilding shed in Waikaraka, Whangārei in 1898. Whangārei’s extensive maritime history will be on show next month

Recognising the pivotal role of introducing children to the maritime world at a tender age, the Black Ball Yacht Club joined hands with the ships Spirit of New Zealand and the R. Tucker Thompson - both renowned for their exceptional youth development programmes, laying the foundation for the next generation of maritime leaders.

Last year, Bruce Dunlop, David Irvin and Mark Bennett looked at the evolving landscape of the Town Basin, envisioning a maritime spectacle that would transform the waterfront into a vibrant stage for maritime enthusiasts. To spotlight the new section of the Hātea River Walk, a display of nine classic boats was curated, complete with illuminating information plaques detailing their history and construction. This inaugural showcase garnered significant attention, setting the stage for an even grander event this year.

Building upon last year’s success, the Whangārei Maritime Festival has evolved into a signature event the organisers say will capture the heart of the district.

The barrel boat Kahu at Doctor's Creek, later the site of Wright Stephensons. The Kahu was built in Whangārei around 1906-1907 for a "'round the world trip". The trip was abandoned and the ship was bought by a group of Auckland yachtsmen

They hope the festival will join the ranks of internationally renowned boating gatherings like Port Townsend’s in the US and Hobart’s in Tasmania. Drawing upon Whangārei’s maritime legacy, the festival seeks to unite the community in celebrating its past, present and future on the waves.

There will be a classic boat show with more than 30 classical boats on display, including the iconic R. Tucker Thompson, a true testament to Northland’s maritime heritage.

There will also be marine trade displays where people can engage with local craftsmen, manufacturers, and experience live marine demonstrations while exploring educational pathways within the trade.

Nautical-themed art and craft markets will be set up beneath the Canopy Bridge, while talks and movies will have captivating talks and lectures delving into shipwrecks, modern-day sailing adventures and more.

There will also be plenty of family fun, food and entertainment at the free festival, including free rides on electric and steam boats.

For more information, go to www.whangareimaritimefestival.co.nz.