Janet Lang has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, but a miracle drug may buy her extra time.

Seeing students grow and succeed has been a constant joy for Northland teacher Janet Lang, and now the impact she’s had on them has been realised as past and present students are donating to her cause.

Lang was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2022 - but she’s determined to remain positive.

She started teaching at Whangārei Girls’ High School in 1983 and has loved every minute.

Her main teaching area is business studies, but she’s also dabbled in history, social studies and economics, worked as the head of commerce, Year 13 dean and the student leadership facilitator.

Since her diagnosis two years ago, Lang has been fighting as best she can - but with the cancer now having metastasised to her liver, she needs a type of medication that doesn’t pass through the area: Cetuximab.

“That would be something that would give me a shot at extending my time.”

Lang explained she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and had surgery to remove it, but during the Covid-19 pandemic “something slipped through the cracks”.

Monitoring was at a low during these years - years when the cancer returned.

“There were a couple of scans that should have happened. But you can’t look backwards because what’s done is done.

“I always say to my students, it’s not about Plan A, it’s about having a Plan B.”

“This is my chance to put that into practice.”

Lang is determined to buy whatever extra time she can.

A Givealittle page was set up by a close friend - something that took some convincing.

“That was the hardest part for me.”

Since then nearly $8000 has been donated, much of that from current and former students.

It has been “humbling” to see so many people wanting to give back to her, she said.

“Its been lovely to get that connection with some of the girls that I’ve taught over the years.

“It’s made me feel really good.”

Her husband passed away 20 years ago from motor neuron disease at a time when there wasn’t much support and no treatment was available.

“That sense of helplessness and knowing there was nothing you can do... if there is something, then you need to do what you can.”

Lang has adopted an admirably positive mindset since her diagnosis.

“I believe in the power of the mind. It’s the strongest thing we actually own and it’s the one thing you have charge of.”

“You can choose your attitude.”

She said she’s never been one to “give up on things” and is instead determined to “see them through”.

At the moment, her weekly goal is to head into school to see her students.

She’s still teaching on a casual basis and said the school has been hugely supportive of her journey and desire to remain close to her students.

“My enterprise girls are important to me.”

“And it’s one of my goals each week, to be at school and to make a connection with my students and my colleagues.”

