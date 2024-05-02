The search for two fishermen at Whangārei's Taiharuru continues on Friday, after they missing from The Gap on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The search for two fishermen at Whangārei's Taiharuru continues on Friday, after they missing from The Gap on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The police national dive squad has joined the search for two fishermen missing in Whangārei since Wednesday afternoon.

The two men went fishing at Taiharuru, Whangārei Heads, at a spot known as The Gap. They failed to return as expected by 11pm, and emergency services were called at about midnight.

A search was launched and continued on Thursday, with Police Search and Rescue, LandSAR volunteers and police Eagle helicopter searching for the two men.

On Friday, the national police dive squad joined the search, with the assistance of Coastguard Tutukaka volunteers and Northland Coastguard Air Patrol also conducting the search from the sky.

The Ruakākā Surf Lifesaving Patrol search and rescue squad is also using two inflatable rescue boats to help with the search.

Family spokesman Sijoy Alex, head of the Whangārei Malayalee Association, said the two men had recently moved to New Zealand from India with their wives and children, and were staying in central Whangārei.

The families of the men are being supported by the association and the wider community, and they have been overwhelmed by the support, he said.

“They know the chances are very slim but we are hoping for the best and preparing for the worst.”

A swell of up to 2m was running on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police have asked members of the public to stay away from the search area, after some private jet skis were running through the area on Thursday.

While police appreciate the wider public’s support, people have been asked to stay away for the safety of the dive squad and to not impede the professional staff and volunteers in their work, a police spokesperson said.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.