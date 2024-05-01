A search effort will resume this morning in Taiharuru for two missing fishermen. photo/ Michael Cunningham

A search effort will resume this morning in Taiharuru for two missing fishermen. photo/ Michael Cunningham

Search and Rescue are continuing the search for two fishermen who went missing from the Taiharuru area in Northland yesterday afternoon.

Police said the men had been fishing from rocks on Wednesday and the last known contact with them was around 4pm.

They were supposed to return home to their family in Whangārei by 11pm yesterday. However, after they failed to return the police were notified just before midnight.

A police spokesperson said they attended the area where the men were last known to be and located their vehicle along with some personal belongings on the beach area.

Several additional resources were called upon to assist the search efforts.

The Police Air Support Unit, Eagle, was deployed from Auckland overnight and arrived after 3am to conduct aerial searches of the shoreline. Coastguard Tutukaka was also deployed to conduct shoreline searches.

Six volunteers, onboard, conducted searches between Taiharuru Bay and Awahoa Bay, along with an area north of McGregors Bay.

The search effort was stopped before 5am. But Police Search and Rescue plan to resume searching efforts in daylight conditions today.

Police are alert to the concerns of the family and friends and are keeping them updated.

Anyone who might have seen these two men fishing yesterday evening, or have information is asked to contact police.

People can contact 105 quoting the file number 240502/6352.

Police will continue to provide updates as these become available.



