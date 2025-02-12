Fenton said while he could not turn back time, he could try to better himself to help others — something he said he has been doing while in prison and wishes to continue once released.

It has been 18 years since Fenton, then aged 31 and a Black Power member, was jailed for bludgeoning his 17-year-old girlfriend Mairina Dunn to death at a Whangārei property in August 2006.

He killed Dunn during a 90-minute drug-fuelled attack with a sawn-off shotgun, believing she had been unfaithful to him. The beating left the shotgun barrel bent and the butt splintered.

Fenton went on the run for 10 days after the murder, sparking a region-wide police hunt, with widespread publicity both in Northland and nationally, before he was caught in September 2006.

In April the following year, he was sentenced in the High Court at Whangārei to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.

Whangārei teen Mairina Dunn was brutally murdered by her boyfriend Nathan Fenton.

Fenton became eligible for parole in 2023 but was declined release.

Today, he reappeared before the board and spoke about the murder.

He said there were “bits and pieces” he could not recall. However, Fenton remembered arriving at the property and “lashing out” at Dunn because he believed she was cheating on him.

“That’s what triggered me and then I just went into a rage.

“As I got into the rage, things were just so blurry, I just couldn’t remember so much back then. And even now I can’t even remember because it’s been so painful I’ve just wanted to bury it.”

Fenton also spoke about the treatment he has received while in prison, and about taking part in the Tuakana Teina peer mentoring programme.

He said he had been mentoring rangatahi, or younger people, in prison and it had become a passion.

When asked what he thought he got from being a mentor, he said a better understanding of himself.

He said the offenders had lacked positive role models, which he, too, had been without.

“They just see how destructive and dysfunctional their lifestyles were and just the upbringing of broken families, antisocial peers, negative influences.

“Now I’ve been able to reflect on where I was at that age.”

Fenton’s recorded offending dates back to when he was 18, racking up 11 pages worth of convictions.

However, his case manager addressed the board on his commitment to turning his life around.

Nathan Fenton pictured at his first appearance in court. Photo / Dean Purcell

“Mr Fenton seems quite determined to move away from criminal lifestyle and the treatment he has received in prison has been quite helpful.”

She said it appeared he was in recovery mode.

Panel convenor Kathryn Snook commended Fenton on the progress he had made and for his desire to continue mentoring if released from prison.

But she warned that he needed to first focus on himself.

“I think the focus needs to be on you and making sure your change is really a part of you and I think that any mentoring of young people needs to happen a long way down the track.

“You need to walk the talk in the community, if you are released, first before you could hold yourself up as someone who has really changed.”

Fenton said he appreciated Snook’s views.

“I believe these young people out there need people like myself.

“I understand what you’re saying. I need to get myself in order before I can help others, and I understand that and I am working real hard to do that.”

The board noted Fenton had never worked a legal job or lived a life in the community that did not involve crime, prompting a particular focus on his high reintegrative needs.

Testing was available through guided releases and Fenton, who remains a high risk of general offending and medium risk of violent offending, had only completed one to date.

Concerns were also raised about his support network.

Board member Dr Jeremy Skipworth said most people with Fenton’s background do not stay out of prison.

“We are trying to help you set up a life in the community, which is a kind of lifestyle that you have never lived before, and it’s not easy.”

Skipworth said Fenton needed a high level of support and structure for any possible release to be successful.

The board declined parole and asked to see him again in 12 months, allowing time for reintegrative testing, a safety plan, a new release plan, and another whānau hui to take place.

Fenton closed the hearing with a karakia.

Tara Shaskey joined NZME in 2022 as a news director and Open Justice reporter. She has been a reporter since 2014 and previously worked at Stuff covering crime and justice, arts and entertainment, and Māori issues.