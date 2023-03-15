Whangārei Marina hopes to entice more Auckland boaties to hire or buy new berths just downstream of the Te Matau ā Pohe bascule bridge.

Whangārei Marina hopes to entice more Auckland boaties to hire or buy new berths just downstream of the Te Matau ā Pohe bascule bridge.

Whangārei Marina is hoping to lure more yachties to head up north during the Auckland Boat Show which will have more than 150 exhibitors over four days.

New Zealand’s largest boat show starts today in Jellicoe Harbour, previously America’s Cup team bases, showcasing domestic and international marina businesses, including vessel manufacturers and boat brokers.

The boat show will run until Sunday.

The Whangārei Harbour Marina Management Trust is building 114 berths just downstream of the Te Matau ā Pohe bascule bridge. The clearing of mangroves and dredging will start in the coming weeks and take a year to complete.

One-third of the new marina berths in Whangārei Harbour have already been snapped up.

Whangārei Marina is among more than 150 exhibitors at the Auckland Boat Show. Photo / NZME

Whangārei Marina assistant manager Sharron Beck said the marina staff would also try to sell the district as a lifestyle and marine services destination.

“We’ll encourage Auckland boaties to make a move further north where they can find a berth and where it’s also easier to haul their boats out.

“There’s been a lot of interest in the new berths but people want to see it started then they’ll have more confidence to invest in it.”

The Trust has ordered 250 piles for the start of land reclamation and they will be delivered by the end of April.

The new marina can accommodate boats up to 35m long. An office building with parking will be built on a reclaimed area as part of the project.

Sales to raise capital started two days before Christmas and the trust hopes to raise $15 million from the sale of berths, while the Whangārei District Council has loaned $5m.

A Northland-based company will undertake the $20m project, just up the harbour from Limeburner’s Creek and accessed off Port Rd, and at least 94 people are expected to be employed during the construction phase.

According to a report prepared by Market Economics around 2019, the local economy is expected to earn $9.4m each year from berthing fees, retail spending, and tourism-related activities once the marina is fully functional.

The Northland Regional Council publicly notified the consent application for the new marina and associated work in September 2018 and eight of the 10 submissions received supported the venture.

Resource consent for the works runs until 2054.

The trust has 109 moorings at Kissing Point and a 173-berth marina at the Town Basin.

Other Northland-based business exhibitors at the boat show are Norsand Boatyard/Calibre Sails, Marine North Whanḡarei, and the Bay of Islands Marina.



