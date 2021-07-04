New Zealand
Whangārei Library celebrates Matariki with flax weaving fun
Quick Read
From left: Stownie Lee Toa Davis,11, Emily Ray Pugh, 8, Trinity Toa Davis, 11, and Avana Rose Pugh, 4, with their finished works. Photo / Tania Whyte
The Whangārei Central Library welcomed the beginning of the Māori new year with Matariki celebrations that brought the art of flax weaving to the forefront.
People of all ages worked together on Saturday to create a flax fish mural - Ngā Ika Matariki.
They were taught by experienced weaver and library worker Moana Rankin how to make an ika (fish) from kōrari (flax).
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte grabbed some snaps of the mural in the making.