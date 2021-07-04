Whangārei Library celebrates Matariki with flax weaving fun

From left: Stownie Lee Toa Davis,11, Emily Ray Pugh, 8, Trinity Toa Davis, 11, and Avana Rose Pugh, 4, with their finished works. Photo / Tania Whyte

The Whangārei Central Library welcomed the beginning of the Māori new year with Matariki celebrations that brought the art of flax weaving to the forefront.

People of all ages worked together on Saturday to create a flax fish mural - Ngā Ika Matariki.

They were taught by experienced weaver and library worker Moana Rankin how to make an ika (fish) from kōrari (flax).

Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte grabbed some snaps of the mural in the making.

Samantha Samuels, left, and Joahana Davis White in the early stages of their flax woven creations. Photo / Tania Whyte

Skye Fullerton, 8, and sister Holly, 5, with mum Katie came up from Matakohe for the Flax Fish Mural event. Photo / Tania Whyte

Event organiser, Whangārei Library worker, and weaver Moana Rankin shows how its done. Photo / Tania Whyte

