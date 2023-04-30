Kyle MacLean, left, and Quin White show off their medals at the NSW Open Karate Championships. Photo / Supplied

Their first outing on the international stage paid rich dividends that should lay an ideal springboard for more medals in karate for Whangārei trio Kyle MacLean, Quin White and Winston Lee.

After a week of training, going to fun parks, and travelling around Sydney sightseeing, the three boys competed in the New South Wales Karate Open Championships at the Whitlam Centre in Liverpool recently and bagged three gold and two silver.

It was their first time to compete overseas and the second time they had done a tournament outside of their Miyagi Kan Karate Club in Whangārei.

They were accompanied by their instructor Craig Nordstrand and family members.

Nordstrand said when his group arrived at the venue, people were already warming up with four mats for the competition.

First up was Quin who was amped up to win gold. Previously he had never won gold, just runner-up medals, so his determination was huge.

He won all his rounds in the 10-11yr boys’ kata which is going through the motions rather than combat.

Kyle MacLean, left, with his much bigger opponent in the final for kumite, flanked by Craig Nordstrand. Photo / Supplied

To get to the final, Nordstrand said there were five judges in each corner who judged the same way his club did with flags.

“Quin got all five flags and won his first gold ever. It was a very exciting time for everyone.”

Next up was Kyle and Winston in the 12-13 yr boys’ kata and both made it to the final, giving the team a New Zealand Miyagi Kan Final.

Kyle won gold with three flags and Winston silver with two flags.

Next was the kumite which was the combat side of the competition.

Quin was again first up and won all his rounds to make the final.

“Unfortunately, his opponent was a super kicker and he beat Quin, but the fight went the distance. So Quin won another medal and has come home with gold and silver,” Nordstrand said.

The last event was Kyle and Winston in the 12-13 yr open weight kumite.

Craig Nordstrand, Kristina Mah, right, with the Whangārei boys at the NSW Open Karate Championships. Photo / Supplied

Kyle won his first fight but Winston was unable to repeat the same result and the boy that beat him went on to compete in the finals.

Kyle won the rest of his rounds and faced a much stronger competitor. Nordstrand said when Kyle scored the first point, he had to use all of his skills to keep his opponent’s ferocious attacks at bay. He survived and scored two more points to win gold.

The boys also got to see senior female kumite world champion Kristina Mah in action in the U-61kg women’s open kumite. With Kristina one month off her 40th birthday, she won both of her fights convincingly against much younger opponents.

Kyle returned home with double gold in kata and kumite, Quin with gold in kata and silver in kumite and Winston a silver medal in kata.

Kyle’s Dad Mal MacLean accompanied him to Sydney and couldn’t be more proud of his achievement.

“His motivation increases every time he competes and be always believes he can do it. He’s a really fit guy who also plays basketball.”

Almost everyone he competed against towered above him and even when a competitor kicked him in the chest, MacLean said Kyle got up and kept fighting.

He encouraged his son to take up karate as the sport gave him good discipline, fitness level, courage and self-belief.

Quin’s mum Claire also went on the trip and was surprised to see the Whangārei boys do so well.

“I was surprised because Quin hadn’t competed much. I told him it would be a good experience, don’t expect much because he wasn’t quite there yet.”

Quin picked karate as an after-school activity when he was 5 because he wanted to be Batman.



